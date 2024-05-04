51 Nomination Forms Found Valid in Scrutiny for Nashik, Dindori Seats

Nomination forms of 51 candidates were found valid in the scrutiny for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 20, an official said on Saturday. The 51 candidates include 36 from Nashik and 15 from Dindori. Altogether, 59 candidates had filed 85 nomination forms from Nashik district in north Maharashtra. These include 39 candidates and 56 nominations for Nashik Lok Sabha constituency and 20 candidates and 29 nominations for the Dindori Lok Sabha sat, the official said.

The nomination forms can be withdrawn on May 6. Prominent candidates in the fray from Nashik are sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse and Rajabhau Waje of Maha Vikas Aghadi. From Dindori seat, Union minister Bharati Pawar is seeking another term in Lok Sabha. She is locked in a straight contest with Bhaskar Bhagre of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

