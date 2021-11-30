475 oxygen plants set up in Raj, Campaign to administer second vaccine dose: State health minister

District collectors in Rajasthan have been asked to run special campaigns to administer the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to those who have skipped it, state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Tuesday.

Meena said that the state government has taken a number of steps in the wake of apprehensions about the possible third COVID-19 wave.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise for the last several days. The active cases in the state stood at 187 on Monday, with the maximum of them (100) in Jaipur.

''District collectors have been instructed to run special campaigns to administer the second dose of corona vaccine to those who have skipped it after getting the first dose,'' the minister said.

Meena said that there was a shortage of oxygen in duringe the second wave. To overcome this, more than 475 oxygen plants have been set up in the state. “The target of the state government is to produce 1000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. Along with this, more than 40,000 oxygen concentrators have been arranged. The state government is ready and alert to face any situation,” he said.

