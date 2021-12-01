COVID-19: Over 30 lakh vaccine doses administered in Nagpur

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has administered 30.60 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to citizens in the Maharashtra city, the civic body said.

So far, out of 19.73 lakh eligible people in the city, over 19 lakh have received their first dose, while more than 11 lakh citizens have taken both the jabs, the NMC said in a release issued on Tuesday night. The vaccination drive is currently underway at 150 civic-run centres in the city, located in the Vidarbha region, it said.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has appealed to people to come forward and get vaccinated against the viral infection.

