Left Menu

Omicron variant: UP's Meerut starts monitoring of people arriving from foreign countries

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Meerut Health Department has started monitoring the people coming from foreign countries, an official said.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:32 IST
Omicron variant: UP's Meerut starts monitoring of people arriving from foreign countries
Meerut chief medical officer Akhilesh Mohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Meerut Health Department has started monitoring the people coming from foreign countries, an official said. Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut said that a total of 209 people have come from abroad in the last 12 days.

"The new COVID variant Omicron which had been first reported in South Africa has also reached other countries in the past few days. In the last 12 days, a total of 209 people have come from abroad. 10 people are from Meerut but they live in other cities. All the people have been tested against COVID-19," Mohan told ANI. The Chief Medical Officer further informed that the reports of 13 people are yet to come and others have been tested negative.

"Arrangements have been made in Subharti Medical College and LLRM Medical College for any COVID-19 positive international passenger. Further, the affected passengers will be monitored for seven days and we will continuously remain in touch with COVID-19 Command Centre," Mohan added. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the COVID-19, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021