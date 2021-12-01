Left Menu

Additional funding to be provided to COVAX to support vaccine delivery

“As one of the first countries to donate funds and vaccines to COVAX, we are a strong supporter of their efforts in ensuring widespread vaccination around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:12 IST
Additional funding to be provided to COVAX to support vaccine delivery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced additional funding will be provided to COVAX to support vaccine delivery in developing countries.

"New Zealand remains cognisant of the dangers of COVID-19, especially as new variants continue to emerge. No one is safe from this virus until we all are and this funding will mean more people in developing countries will be able to protect themselves and their families at this crucial time," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is contributing a further $9 million to the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) to ensure developing countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained that equity of access to vaccinations must be a core feature of a global response. Our ongoing contribution reinforces our view that developing nations should not be hindered in their ability to fight the severe impacts of this virus on the health of their people and communities.

"As one of the first countries to donate funds and vaccines to COVAX, we are a strong supporter of their efforts in ensuring widespread vaccination around the world," Nanaia Mahuta said.

This funding brings New Zealand's total COVAX AMC contribution to $26 million.

COVAX is the only global initiative working with manufacturers and governments to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries. It is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, and others.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021