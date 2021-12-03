Left Menu

China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 2, up from 73 a day earlier

China reported 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 2, from 73 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. As of Dec. 2, mainland China had 98,993 confirmed cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-12-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 06:26 IST
China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 2, up from 73 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 2, from 73 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 80 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 53 a day earlier.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 13 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 2, mainland China had 98,993 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021