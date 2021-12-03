India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 infections after first Omicron cases
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 infections on Friday after announcing its first two Omicron cases the previous day.
Total COVID-19 cases have now reached 34.62 million, health ministry data showed. Deaths rise by 391 to a total of 470,115.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- India
- health ministry
Advertisement