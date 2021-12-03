Left Menu

India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 infections after first Omicron cases

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:57 IST
India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 infections after first Omicron cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 infections on Friday after announcing its first two Omicron cases the previous day.

Total COVID-19 cases have now reached 34.62 million, health ministry data showed. Deaths rise by 391 to a total of 470,115.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021