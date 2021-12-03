German health minister: enough vaccine for 30 mln booster goal
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday there is enough vaccine for the country to reach its goal of administering 30 million booster shots by Christmas.
If federal and state governments miss that goal, it will not be for want of vaccine, added Spahn.
Since a meeting of state leaders on Nov. 18, some 10 million of the 55 million vaccinated adults in Germany have received a booster shot, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Spahn
- Germany
- Jens Spahn
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Merkel warns of dramatic situation before talks to curb COVID-19 in Germany; S.Korea reports record new COVID-19 cases as serious infections cause worry and more
German disease control head warns of ''terrible Christmas''
German lawmakers back new COVID measures after dire warnings
German region hardest hit by COVID surge plans partial lockdown -report
Germany has not agreed to any deal on migrants with Minsk - govt source