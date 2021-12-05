Left Menu

Resident doctors of Centre, state hospitals to boycott all services from tomorrow

Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the resident doctors of several Centre and state-run hospitals in the national capital have decided to boycott routine as well as emergency services from December 6 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:26 IST
Resident doctors of Centre, state hospitals to boycott all services from tomorrow
Doctors stage protest by FORDA over delay in NEET-PG counselling 2021. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the resident doctors of several Centre and state-run hospitals in the national capital have decided to boycott routine as well as emergency services from December 6 onwards. Resident doctors of the RML Hospital had decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from December 6 due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

According to a press release, the FORDA said, "To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services." "Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," said the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021