Only 6% of S.Africa's intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients - WHO official

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
South Africa, where the Omicron coronavirus variant is driving a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, has seen a 255% increase in infections in the past seven days, but only 6% of intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, WHO Africa official Thierno Balde said on Thursday.

Balde's comments at a news conference follow early anecdotal accounts by South African doctors and researchers that Omicron is causing mainly mild disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

