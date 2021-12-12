14 hospitalised after gas leak in Erode better now, say doctors

The condition of 14 people affected by a gas leak in a factory dealing in liquid chlorine and hospitalized are doing well now, said the doctors on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Urban Development and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy visited the factory and condoled the death of the owner of the factory due to the leakage. Also, he visited the Government Headquarters Hospital on Saturday and enquired about the health of the 14 workers. According to police, Dhamodharan (43), running the liquid chlorine factory near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot on Saturday after the leakage from a cylinder he was refilling. More than 20 workers in the factory accidentally inhaled the fumes and 14 of them fell unconscious, the police said. On seeing this, the other workers went to the rescue and informed the police who, in turn, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. The firemen plugged the leak from the cylinder.

