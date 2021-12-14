France will not take new measures for now over COVID despite Omicron variant - Attal

France does not currently plan new restrictive measures to contain the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the threat of the new, highly contagious, Omicron variant of the disease, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

"There are currently around 130 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant", Attal told France Info radio, adding the government was constantly monitoring the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)