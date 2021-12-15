Mexico confirmed COVID-19 death toll nearly at 297,000
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-12-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 05:10 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 262 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,983.
The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
