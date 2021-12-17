Left Menu

Punjab sees 40 fresh Covid cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab's coronavirus caseload increased to 6,03,853 on Thursday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 16,625 with two more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Kapurthala, followed by five from Mohali, the bulletin stated.

There are 333 active coronavirus cases in Punjab, it said.

Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,895, it said.

Chandigarh recorded 14 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 65,673, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,076, the bulletin said.

There are 77 active coronavirus cases in the union territory. So far, 64,520 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

