Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection and 211 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,930,015 and the death toll from the pandemic to 297,567.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

