Mexico reports 58 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 297,916

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 58 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 297,916.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

