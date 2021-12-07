Is Netflix’s Griselda a replacement for Narcos: Mexico Season 4? Find more details!

Netflix's one of the biggest crime dramas Narcos: Mexico Season 3 premiered on November 5, 2021. While the streaming giant already confirmed that the third season would be the final season of the crime drama about drug traffickers, fans are reluctant to take their word for it. So, is there any possibility for Narcos: Mexico Season 4?

At the end of the third season, most of the key players either died or imprisoned. For instance, both Carrillo Fuentes (José MaríaYazpik) and Carlos Hank Gonzalez (Manuel Uriza) died at the end of the series. Carrillo died from complications due to plastic and surgery and Carlos died in cancer. General Jesus Hector Rebollo (José Zúñiga) was imprisoned while Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) was killed in suspect of working with the DEA.

Although other key players survived, it is yet unclear what happened to them. This is exactly how the original Narcos series was concluded. It was ended after the third season. This may be one of the causes Netflix won't be planning for Narcos: Mexico Season 4.

Co-creator Carlo Bernard spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why the show was coming to an end. Carlo Bernard said, "I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world that we live in. For me, it felt like bringing the show up to that spot where we now recognize, for better or for worse, made sense as a place to stop it.

"The show has been able to lift the curtains and show you how this thing began, how it evolved. Not to say that other stories wouldn't be compelling going forward. But to me, stopping at the moment where we had delivered the world that we now live in today made sense, thematically and narratively," added Bernard.

On the other hand, Eric Newman looks interested in extending the story. Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico showed the drug wars of the 80s, while Season 3 covered the 90s. So, more than 20 years of the infamous drug war is still left to be explored.

Newman said, "We'll go on as long as they let us and as long as the drug war rages — which, as you know, there is no end in sight." (via HITC)

Unfortunately, the series was canceled after season 3. However, just after the release of season 3, Netflix announced the next project from the Narcos team. It's not Narcos: Mexico Season 4 but a six-episode limited series titled Griselda.

Griselda is focused on Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord widely known as the "Black Widow." Eric Newman and Vergara will be the executive producer of the show. We will find the same creative team as Narcos behind the new series.

So let's wait for Griselda instead of Narcos: Mexico Season 4. Stay tuned!

