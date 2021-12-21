Left Menu

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73 pc of US COVID-19 cases

As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5 per cent of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.These numbers are stark, but theyre not surprising, she said.Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on November 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a variant of concern. The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-12-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 07:48 IST
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73 pc of US COVID-19 cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week.

In much of the country, it's even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90 per cent or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing US infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5 per cent of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

''These numbers are stark, but they're not surprising,'' she said.

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on November 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.'' The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

''All of us have a date with omicron,'' said Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. ''If you're going to interact with society, if you're going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.'' Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing omicron overtaking delta in the US, given what was seen in South Africa, the UK and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.

Dr Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries had seen omicron's fast growth, but the US data showed “a remarkable jump in such a short time.” Topol also said it's unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.

''That's the big uncertainty now,'' Topol said. ''We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot severe disease from omicron.'' CDC's estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.

In the week that ended December 11, omicron's share of new infections in the US increased to 2.9 per cent from 0.4 per cent the week before, the CDC previously reported.

But CDC on Tuesday said they are revising some of the earlier numbers, after analyzing more specimens. The new numbers indicate that about 13 per cent of the infections the week of December 11 were omicron, and not 3 per cent, CDC officials said.

Though there remain a lot of new infections caused by the delta variant, “I anticipate that over time that delta will be crowded out by omicron,'' Walensky said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021