Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait will require travellers arriving to the country to have the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

