Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:46 IST
Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.
Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.
