Japan earmarks record military spending in draft FY2022/23 budget

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 07:17 IST
Japan will earmark a record annual military outlay of 5.37 trillion yen ($47.05 billion) in the new fiscal year starting in April, according to a copy of the government's initial budget draft reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The fiscal year 2022 budget plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Friday. ($1 = 114.1400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

