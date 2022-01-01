Left Menu

Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-01-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 05:31 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428.

The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Also Read: Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

