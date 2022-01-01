Left Menu

Gujarat reports 23 new Omicron cases

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:51 IST
Gujarat reports 23 new Omicron cases
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 136, the health department said.

The day before the state had reported 16 such cases.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 11 new Omicron cases, Surat four, Vadodara, Anand and Kutch two cases each, and Kheda and Rajkot one case each.

Only 12 of these patients had recent international travel history. As many as 65 Omicron patients have recovered in the state so far, including 11 who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 50 Omicron cases till now, followed by Vadodara with 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022