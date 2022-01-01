COVID-19: Nagpur sees 54 cases; Dec 28 death added to toll
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 22:30 IST
Nagpur on Saturday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, while one death, which took place on December 28, was added to the toll of the day, an official said.
A 60-year-old man, a resident of Chandrapur, was brought here on Tuesday after testing positive there on December 22 and died in a private hospital on December 28, the official informed.
