COVID-19: Nagpur sees 54 cases; Dec 28 death added to toll

Nagpur on Saturday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, while one death, which took place on December 28, was added to the toll of the day, an official said.

A 60-year-old man, a resident of Chandrapur, was brought here on Tuesday after testing positive there on December 22 and died in a private hospital on December 28, the official informed.

