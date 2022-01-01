Left Menu

France reports over 200,000 new daily COVID cases for fourth day running

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:50 IST
France reports over 200,000 new daily COVID cases for fourth day running
  • Country:
  • France

France reported 219,126 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.

Saturday's figure is the second-highest to date after the 232,200 record set on Friday, when French President Emmanuel Macron said that the next few weeks would be difficult due to the recent surge in infections.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, rose to an all-time high of 157,651 - jumping almost fivefold in a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square; New COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister and more

World News Roundup: Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watc...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Report: NBA reducing COVID return time for some players; Tennis-Spain, Argentina early winners as ATP Cup opens new season and more

Sports News Roundup: Report: NBA reducing COVID return time for some players...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022