Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on Omicron fears
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:41 IST
The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a "significant and unprecedented" increase in Omicron cases there, the Gulf country's state news agency reported on Sunday.
The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.
