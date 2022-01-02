Left Menu

Post festive season, Goa's COVID-19 positivity rate touches 10.7 pc on Sunday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:17 IST
Post festive season, Goa's COVID-19 positivity rate touches 10.7 pc on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

The sizable number of tourists that descended on Goa for the Christmas-New Year festival season may be behind the COVID-19 positivity rate crossing 10 per cent on Sunday, officials said.

They said 388 cases were detected on Sunday from 3,604 tests, a positivity rate (cases per 100 test) of 10.7 per cent.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, an official said.

So far, 1,76,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, he said.

Margao in South Goa leads with 211 active cases, followed by 201 in Panaji, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,81,182, new cases 310, death toll 3522, discharged 176322, active cases 1338, samples tested till date 16,31,100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022