England and Wales report 137,583 COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:46 IST
Britain reported 137,583 new cases of COVID-19 in England and Wales on Sunday, compared with 162,572 cases in England on Saturday, according to government data.
There were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in England and Wales, a drop on the 154 reported in England on Saturday.
The government said data for Scotland and Northern Ireland would be updated after the New Year holiday.
