Scotland's Yousaf says end of coalition is in country's best interest
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Thursday he had decided it was in his country's best interest to end a coalition agreement with the Green Party, a move he admitted might make governing more difficult.
"Therefore after careful consideration, I believe that going forward, it is in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he told a press conference.
