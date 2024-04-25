Left Menu

Scotland's Yousaf says end of coalition is in country's best interest

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:51 IST
Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Thursday he had decided it was in his country's best interest to end a coalition agreement with the Green Party, a move he admitted might make governing more difficult.

"Therefore after careful consideration, I believe that going forward, it is in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he told a press conference.

