Scotland's Yousaf says end of coalition is in country's best interest

Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Thursday he had decided it was in his country's best interest to end a coalition agreement with the Green Party, a move he admitted might make governing more difficult.

"Therefore after careful consideration, I believe that going forward, it is in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he told a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)