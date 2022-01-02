As COVID-19 cases go up, MP govt to open care centres in all districts
As coronavirus positive cases continue to show an upward trend, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to start COVID-19 care centres in all districts, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. Chouhan directed the state health department to conduct RT-PCR tests of people with symptoms of cough, cold and mild fever.
- Country:
- India
As coronavirus positive cases continue to show an upward trend, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to start COVID-19 care centres in all districts, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. "Immediately start COVID Care Centres in all the 52 districts so that the patients with common symptoms can be admitted there if needed," Chouhan told district, block, ward and panchayat level crisis management groups during a virtual meeting. He said the duration of contracts with private hospitals has been extended from January 1 to March 31, 2022, to ensure the treatment of the infected patients. "If required, patients can be treated in private hospitals also. There will be free treatment in private hospitals under the Chief Minister's COVID Treatment Scheme," the CM said. Chouhan directed the state health department to conduct RT-PCR tests of people with symptoms of cough, cold and mild fever. "If such symptoms are found, then get their RT-PCR test done immediately. We have to monitor that no one hides these symptoms. The situation deteriorated last time due to hiding of such symptoms," he said. Chouhan also directed officials to open fever clinics and conduct tests on people having symptoms like cough and cold. Ensure that the contacts of the infected people are traced at the earliest, he told officials. Chouhan informed that 11 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in MP so far. All of them are healthy, he added. Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 7,94,240.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID Care Centres
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Omicron
- RT-PCR
- Madhya
- Chouhan
ALSO READ
'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive
Omicron: Urgent need to scale-up public health, social measures to curtail spread, says WHO
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more
COVID-19: BBMP clarifies stand on quarantine rules for international arrivals amid rising Omicron cases