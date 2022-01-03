Left Menu

Latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron in 84 pc of Covid samples tested: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:33 IST
Latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron in 84 pc of Covid samples tested: Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested.

He said though there is a spike in new cases, the situation is under control as not many people are developing severe disease or require hospitalisation.

''As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs - at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and National Centre for Disease Control - 84 per cent samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron,'' he said in the Delhi Assembly.

According to the health bulletin to be issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5 per cent, the minister said.

Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022