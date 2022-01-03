Left Menu

COVID vaccination drive for 15-18 years age group launched in Nagaland

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Along with the rest of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the 15-18 age group was launched in Nagaland on Monday.

Launching the drive at Dimapur District Hospital, Health Minister S Pangyu Phom said that the state has received 1.43 lakh doses, which will be distributed among all the districts.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to come forward and get inoculated.

On the occasion, the health minister gave away certificates to the first four beneficiaries.

Dimapur Chief Medical Officer Dr I Moatemjen said that most COVID mortality cases have been reported among unvaccinated patients, and requested the teenagers to get the jabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

