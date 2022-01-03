Left Menu

Covid vaccination of 15-18 age group begins in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents aged 15-18 years from Sanatan Dharma Inter College in the Race Course area here.

A total of 6,28,000 children in the state in the 15-18 age group will be administered the vaccine doses during the drive, Dhami said.

He said it is because of the farsighted thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everyone in the country today has a protective shield against coronavirus in the form of two indigenously developed vaccines.

In the initial days of the pandemic outbreak, the country had limited resources to combat the virus but under the leadership of the prime minister, health facilities across the country were ramped up and today it has adequate resources to deal with any situation on the Covid front, Dhami said.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said students in the age group of 15-18 who are from outside Uttarakhand but studying in the state will also be vaccinated as part of the drive.

A drive to administer booster dose to frontline workers and people above sixty years will also be started from January 10 in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

