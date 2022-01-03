Goa: 66 of 2,000 people on board cruise ship test COVID-19 positive

As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

A medical team in PPE kits came on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members, and the sample testing process continued till Monday afternoon.

The testing of those on board the vessel was necessitated after a crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship till the result of the RT-PCR tests was declared.

The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) cruise terminal.

In the afternoon, Rane tweeted, "Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19. Respective collectors and MPT staff have been informed. The authorities will decide whether to allow disembarking of passengers from the ship." The ship, operated by a private firm, had arrived at Mormugao Port Trust in Goa on Sunday.

A day ago, Goa had reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

