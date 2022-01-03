Left Menu

Gujarat: Four teenage girls fall ill after COVID-19 jab, discharged from hospital

Four teenage girls, all students of a government-run school in Bhiloda taluka in Gujarats Arvalli district, fell ill after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said and added that it was the case of a minor adverse event following immunisation AEFI.

PTI | Bhiloda | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:04 IST
Gujarat: Four teenage girls fall ill after COVID-19 jab, discharged from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Four teenage girls, all students of a government-run school in Bhiloda taluka in Gujarat's Arvalli district, fell ill after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said and added that it was the case of a ''minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI)''. A national drive to inoculate children from the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 was rolled out on Monday. As part of this campaign, health teams administered vaccine doses to students of a government-run school in Kalyanpur village, said Chief District Health Officer, Arvalli, Dr Kaushal Patel.

''As a mild side effect of the vaccine, the four teenage girl students of 15 to 16 years of age complained of fever, vertigo and nausea. This is very common and considered a minor AEFI. However, as a precautionary measure, they were shifted to a hospital in Bhiloda,'' said Patel.

They were discharged from the hospital in the evening after administering them primary treatment since it was a minor AEFI, the CDHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022