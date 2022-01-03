Left Menu

England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test.

Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.

On Sunday, there were 137,583 cases reported for England and Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

