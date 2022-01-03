England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test.
Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.
On Sunday, there were 137,583 cases reported for England and Wales.
