Left Menu

Spain's 14-day COVID-19 infection rate rises to 2,295 per 100,000

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-01-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 01:04 IST
Spain's 14-day COVID-19 infection rate rises to 2,295 per 100,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Health Ministry reported a new record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, as the figure climbed to 2,295.8 per 100,000 people from 1,775.27 registered last Thursday, before a long weekend.

The number of COVID-19 sufferers to have died in the last seven days stands at 249, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
3
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022