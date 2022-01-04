Left Menu

Kansas hits record 7-day average for new cases

Thats 13 higher than the previous record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.Kansas has now reported more than 534,000 cases for the pandemic or more than one for every six of its 2.9 million residents.The state also averaged 38 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 new reported deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday.

Kansas has reported a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

State health department data released Monday showed that Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That's 13% higher than the previous record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.

Kansas has now reported more than 534,000 cases for the pandemic or more than one for every six of its 2.9 million residents.

The state also averaged 38 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 new reported deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday. The new numbers came as the state starts to see reports of the omicron variant spreading.

While the average for new hospitalizations isn't a record, hospitals are still under stress, both because of new patients and infections among employees.

