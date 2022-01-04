Left Menu

Brazil registers 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 06:27 IST
Brazil registered 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 11,850 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 619,209 coronavirus deaths and 22,305,078 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

