Brazil registers 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 06:27 IST
Brazil registered 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 11,850 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 619,209 coronavirus deaths and 22,305,078 total confirmed cases.
