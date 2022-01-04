Left Menu

Daily COVID cases top 1,000 in Japan for first time in three months -Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:33 IST
  • Japan

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan rose above 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months, the Jiji news agency reported.

Japan had seen fewer cases in recent months, but experts had warned of a potential sixth wave of infections during the winter.

