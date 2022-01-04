Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:42 IST
U.S. Embassy sends additional 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Egypt
  • Egypt Arab Rep

The U.S. Embassy welcomed the arrival of an additional 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Cairo on January 1, 2022.  This gift reflects the continuing U.S. commitment to support Egypt through this global health crisis.

Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Nicole Shampaine commented, "With today's delivery of an additional 1.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the people of Egypt, the United States, in partnership with COVAX, has now provided over 16 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines to Egypt."

As with previous shipments, these Pfizer doses will be dispatched to Ministry of Health and Population facilities in Cairo and stored in UNICEF-funded ultra-cold storage equipment used exclusively for the Pfizer vaccine.  They will be distributed to vaccination centers across the country and provided to Egyptian citizens and residents.

The U.S.-Egypt partnership is saving lives and helping Egypt protect its citizens.  As President Biden said, "From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well.  This is about our responsibility—our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can—and our responsibility to our values.  We're going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners."

