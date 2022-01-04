Left Menu

Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record as fourth wave mounts

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:40 IST
Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 11,376 cases was set in late December 2020.

The fresh wave of COVID-19 cases, in part driven by the more contagious omicron variant, hit Sweden later than its Nordic neighbours, but has in recent weeks resulted in a sharp rise in cases and, increasingly, hospitalisations.

