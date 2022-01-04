Left Menu

5 Omicron cases detected in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:08 IST
At least five cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Meghalaya, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Health Services Director Aman War that three cases were detected in Shillong, and two in Ri-Bhoi district.

''Three Omicron cases were detected in Happy Valley, Langkyrding and Laitumkhrah areas of Shillong, and two in Saiden village of Ri-Bhoi,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's caseload rose to 84,881 as 32 more people tested positive for COVID-19, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,485, War said.

The northeastern state now has 97 active cases, while 83,299 people have recovered from the disease so far, including seven in the last 24 hours, he added.

