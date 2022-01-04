Left Menu

UK's Johnson says there's a good chance more COVID-19 restrictions won't be needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a good chance that England could get through a recent surge in COVID-19 cases without further restrictions, depending on the timing and size of the peak of Omicron-variant infections. good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions and without the need, certainly, for a lockdown."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a good chance that England could get through a recent surge in COVID-19 cases without further restrictions, depending on the timing and size of the peak of Omicron-variant infections. Asked if further restrictions were unlikely, Johnson said that England was in a better position that some other European countries due to its roll-out of booster vaccines.

"I think it depends on whether the virus will behave in the way that perhaps it's behaved in South Africa, whether it peaks, how quickly it blows through," he said. "But if you asked me to guess I would say we have a ... good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions and without the need, certainly, for a lockdown."

