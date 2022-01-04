Left Menu

Mauritanian president tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:09 IST
Mauritanian president tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CheikhGhazouani)
  • Country:
  • Mauritania

Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing positive, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Ghazouani, who came to power in August 2019, was found to be infected after having a fever, it said in a statement posted on Facebook. Mauritania recorded 490 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

The West African country has reported 862 deaths from COVID-19 among its 4.6 million people, while more than 2.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to World Health Organization data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out; Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Sv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022