10 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 32,530

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:55 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,530 on Tuesday as 10 people, seven more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Nine cases were registered in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 409 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Sikkim now has 57 active cases, while 31,722 people have been cured of the disease, and 342 patients have migrated to other states so far. The recovery rate stood at 98.5 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 207 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 4.8 per cent. PTI KDK ACD ACD

