Maha: Aurangabad logs 3-fold rise in new COVID-19 cases at 103

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:31 IST
The number of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district recorded a nearly three-fold rise at 103 on Tuesday from 37 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 1,50,039, an official said.

Out of the 103 fresh cases of coronavirus, a majority - 87 - were found in Aurangabad city, he said.

As many as 1,46,209 patients have been discharged so far in the district, where the death toll stood at 3,656.

The number of active cases in the district shot up to 174 from 95 on Monday, the official said.

So far, 76.75 per cent of the residents in Aurangabad district have taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccines, while 39.86 per cent adult citizens are fully inoculated against COVID-19, he said.

In adjoining Nanded district, 29 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 10 on Monday, while Latur logged 13 infections during the day, the official said.

