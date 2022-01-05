White House says CDC expected to update guidance for COVID-19 isolation Tuesday
Reuters | Washington DC
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to update its guidance for COVID-19 isolation on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CDC said the Omicron variant was estimated to be 95.4% of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United States as of Jan. 1.
