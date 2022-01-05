Left Menu

England to suspend PCR confirmation of positive rapid COVID test results

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022
People who test positive for COVID-19 on rapid lateral flow tests but aren't displaying symptoms won't need to confirm their results with a follow-up PCR test, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday.

Britain is reporting record daily case numbers, and the guidance echoes a move during last winter's COVID-19 wave, where the requirement for confirmatory PCR tests was suspended until March.

