French government: 'supersonic' rise in COVID cases, hospitals under pressure
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:22 IST
France is experiencing a "supersonic" rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, which could lead to deterioration regarding pressure on the French hospital's system, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.
